FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AIB further narrows IPO price range to 4.30-4.50 euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 2 months ago

AIB further narrows IPO price range to 4.30-4.50 euros

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks' (AIB) has further revised the price guidance for its stock market listing to between 4.30 euros to 4.50 euros with order books covered throughout the range, the bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday.

The price range was narrowed to 4.20 euros to 4.60 euros on Tuesday when order books were covered in the upper half, indicating that the Irish government was set to net at least 3 billion euros from the sale of a 25 percent stake.

The bookrunner said on Wednesday that it expected retail investors would be allocated 10 percent of the deal. Order books for institutional investors will close on Thursday at 1100 GMT with trading in the state-owned bank set to commence on Friday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.