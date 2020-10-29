IN BRIEF: AIG can seek foreign arbitration of zip-line victim’s lawsuit – 11th Circ

Based on an intervening Supreme Court ruling, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday revived AIG Insurance Hong Kong’s quest for foreign arbitration of a claim by a woman who was paralyzed when her harness detached during a Caribbean zip-line excursion operated by AIG’s insured.

Lynn McCullough and her husband sued AIG in federal court in Miami after obtaining a $66 million arbitration award against the zip-line operators - Rain Forest Adventures Holding and its affiliates - for failing to properly secure the harness. The McCulloughs alleged that AIG had acted in bad faith by failing to settle their claim within Rain Forest’s policy limits of $5.15 million.

