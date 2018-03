March 14 (Reuters) - Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on the board of American International Group Inc, will not seek re-election to the post at the insurer’s annual meeting in May, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Merksamer, who has served in the post since 2016, will continue his work on AIG’s board until the May meeting, the company said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn Editing by Chris Reese)