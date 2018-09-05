FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 5, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AIG's Duperreault sees "huge potential" in investor market for insurance risk

Suzanne Barlyn

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday he sees “huge potential” within the insurer’s portfolio for use of a market in which investors trade assets tied to insurance liabilities.

The insurance linked securities market, which developed over the past couple of decades as a way for insurers to pass some of their risks, mainly associated with natural disasters, to investors, is a “good tool,” Duperreault said at an insurance conference sponsored by investment bank KBW, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. “I think you’re going to see more of it” within AIG, he said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.