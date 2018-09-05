AIG's Duperreault sees "huge potential" in investor market for insurance risk

Sept 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday he sees “huge potential” within the insurer’s portfolio for use of a market in which investors trade assets tied to insurance liabilities.

The insurance linked securities market, which developed over the past couple of decades as a way for insurers to pass some of their risks, mainly associated with natural disasters, to investors, is a “good tool,” Duperreault said at an insurance conference sponsored by investment bank KBW, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. “I think you’re going to see more of it” within AIG, he said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)