April 12 (Reuters) - AIG Inc on Thursday named Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer for its general insurance business.

Vidovich will oversee the strategic direction of general insurance claims, encompassing governance and policy, settlement authorities and claims handling.

Prior to AIG, Vidovich served as global head of claims for insurance and reinsurance at XL Catlin. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)