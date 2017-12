Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. commercial insurer American International Group Inc on Tuesday named Tom Bolt chief underwriting officer of its general insurance unit.

Bolt joins from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, where he was president and CEO of U.K. and Southern Europe.

Bolt, who is expected to join the company in Jan. 2018, will report to Peter Zaffino, chief executive officer, general insurance. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)