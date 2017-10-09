FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG sees 3rd-quarter catastrophe losses of about $3 bln
October 9, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 10 days ago

AIG sees 3rd-quarter catastrophe losses of about $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Monday it expected to book pre-tax catastrophe losses of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion, net of reinsurance, in the third quarter mainly related to recent hurricanes.

The company estimated pre-tax losses of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion from Hurricane Harvey, $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion from Hurricane Irma and $600 million to $700 million from Hurricane Maria.

AIG said losses from Mexico earthquakes is expected at $150 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

