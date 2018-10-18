FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

AIG sees third-quarter catastrophe losses of $1.5 bln-$1.7 bln

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc said on Thursday it expects third-quarter pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, of between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion.

“These losses are largely associated with multiple events in Japan, including Typhoons Jebi and Trami, as well as Hurricane Florence and revisions to our loss estimates on the California mudslides,” AIG said in a statement.

AIG shares fell about 4 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

