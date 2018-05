May 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reported here#5c544732423d on Monday.

With a 4.76 percent stake, Icahn was AIG’s third largest shareholder at the end of 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Icahn exited AIG when the stock changed hands between $60 and $65, the report said. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)