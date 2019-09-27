Bankruptcy News
Aigle Azur to cease activity on Friday after court rejects rescue bids - BFM

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The bankrupt French airline Aigle Azur will cease all activities on Friday at midnight after a court ruled that none of the remaining rescue offers were acceptable, BFM TV reported.

Privately held Aigle Azur was put under bankruptcy protection on Sept. 2 and halted operations days later, leaving 19,000 passengers stranded.

Two airline spokespeople could not be reached and a union official said he was not aware of the court’s ruling. If confirmed, it would represent a blow to government-backed efforts to sell off parts of Aigle Azur’s business and save a large proportion of its 1,150 jobs. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Richard Lough)

