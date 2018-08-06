FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 6, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aimia's largest shareholder backs co on Aeroplan loyalty sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc’s largest shareholder, Mittleman Brothers, said on Monday a buyout offer by an Air Canada-led consortium for Aimia’s Aeroplan loyalty program was undervalued.

Mittleman, which holds a 17.6 percent stake in Aimia, said the offer was “blatantly inadequate” and backed the data analystics firm for rebuffing the offer and continuing negotiations.

Last week, Aimia rejected the consortium’s July 25 bid of C$250 million ($192.7 million) cash and the assumption of about C$2 billion of Aeroplan points liability.

The company also rejected a raised cash offer of C$325 million and said that C$450 million would be a fair price for the loyalty program business.

“If Aimia cannot obtain at least the stand-alone value of Aeroplan, C$1 billion, plus a modest control premium of 20 percent, then I’d prefer Aimia not sell it,” said Mittleman’s Chief Investment Officer Christopher Mittleman, in a statement.

The Air Canada-led consortium includes Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and VISA Canada Corp. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.