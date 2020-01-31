Regulatory News - Americas
January 31, 2020 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

FDA approves Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s drug to reduce, and potentially eliminate, allergic reactions to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17.

The treatment, called AR101 and to be sold under the brand name Palforzia, was designed to gradually reduce sensitivity to peanuts by exposing patients to a highly refined version of peanut flour over the course of several months.

The drug comes with a boxed warning, FDA’s harshest type of warning.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below