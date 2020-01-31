FDA approves Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s drug to reduce, and potentially eliminate, allergic reactions to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17.

The treatment, called AR101 and to be sold under the brand name Palforzia, was designed to gradually reduce sensitivity to peanuts by exposing patients to a highly refined version of peanut flour over the course of several months.

The drug comes with a boxed warning, FDA’s harshest type of warning.