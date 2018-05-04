FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Ainsworth Game Technology halves H2 profit estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Ainsworth Game Technology slashed its expected pre-tax profit for the second half of the financial year on Friday and now expects profit without currency movements to be around A$20 million ($15.06 million).

Domestic sales expectations for the period were hit by factors such as competition and regulatory approval delays for its products, the company said in a statement.

Ainsworth had previously forecast profit before tax of slightly more than A$42.2 million.

$1 = 1.3280 Australian dollars Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.