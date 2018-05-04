Australia's Ainsworth Game Technology halves H2 profit estimate

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Ainsworth Game Technology slashed its expected pre-tax profit for the second half of the financial year on Friday and now expects profit without currency movements to be around A$20 million ($15.06 million).

Domestic sales expectations for the period were hit by factors such as competition and regulatory approval delays for its products, the company said in a statement.

Ainsworth had previously forecast profit before tax of slightly more than A$42.2 million.