(Corrects deal value to $1.9 billion from $1.7 billion in headline and first paragraph)

April 4 (Reuters) - J. M. Smucker Co on Wednesday said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for about $1.9 billion.

J. M. Smucker also said it plans to explore options for its U.S. baking business, including a sale. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)