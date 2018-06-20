FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:26 PM / in 2 hours

Air Arabia has $336 million overall exposure to Abraaj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Air Arabia has an overall exposure of $336 million to embattled Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj, it said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The Dubai-listed carrier added it has appointed a legal representative to protect its investment.

Stocks in Air Arabia plunged 7 percent earlier this week because of the link between the airline and Abraaj, which last week filed an application for provisional liquidation. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
