Air Arabia has $336 million overall exposure to Abraaj

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Air Arabia has an overall exposure of $336 million to embattled Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj, it said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The Dubai-listed carrier added it has appointed a legal representative to protect its investment.

Stocks in Air Arabia plunged 7 percent earlier this week because of the link between the airline and Abraaj, which last week filed an application for provisional liquidation. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Adrian Croft)