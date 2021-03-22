Air Arabia optimistic for summer travel demand - CEO

Ras Al Khaimah, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 22 (Reuters) - M iddle East budget carrier Air Arabia is optimistic about demand for the upcoming summer travel period, its chief executive said on Monday, though he cautioned it was too soon to say if the airline would return to profitability this year.

He also told reporters at a conference in the United Arab Emirates the airline has no plans to change aircraft order or delivery plans. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)