Air Arabia gets green light for Abu Dhabi-Tashkent flights

TASHKENT (Reuters) - The government of Uzbekistan has granted United Arab Emirates carrier Air Arabia AIRA.DU permission to perform flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent, Uzbek authorities said on Tuesday.
The airline will use A321-214 aircraft on the route, the Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement.
Flights from the UAE’s Dubai already serve Uzbekistan.
Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely
