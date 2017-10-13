FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
easyJet in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 13, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 8 days ago

easyJet in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany’s insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.

EasyJet said in September it had bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business.

“If agreement is reached, and subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the transaction would result in easyJet operating up to 25 A320 aircraft at Berlin Tegel Airport”, easyJet said in a statement.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline after Lufthansa, filed for bankruptcy in August after major shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew funding following years of losses. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.