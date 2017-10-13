easyJet in talks to take on up to 25 planes from Air Berlin

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany’s insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.

EasyJet said in September it had bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business.

“If agreement is reached, and subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the transaction would result in easyJet operating up to 25 A320 aircraft at Berlin Tegel Airport”, easyJet said in a statement.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline after Lufthansa, filed for bankruptcy in August after major shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew funding following years of losses. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)