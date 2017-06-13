FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-German anti-trust commission chief rejects govt aid for Air Berlin-Die Welt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-German anti-trust commission chief rejects govt aid for Air Berlin-Die Welt

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of official's last name to Wambach from Walbach)

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's anti-trust commission rejected government aid for troubled airline Air Berlin in an interview in Germany's Die Welt newspaper to be published on Wednesday.

"We need opportunities in a market economy for new companies to get into the market. If a company does poorly, or its business model doesn't work, then the state should not keep it alive artificially," Achim Wambach told the newspaper.

Wambach said a takeover of Air Berlin by Lufthansa would raise competition concerns since they were the primary competitors on many routes, especially to and from Berlin. "If there is only one provider on certain routes, that would naturally have an effect on prices," he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.