FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German gov't looking into loan guarantees for Air Berlin
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 months ago

German gov't looking into loan guarantees for Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The German government is examining a request for loan guarantees for loss-making Air Berlin, a spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We are looking into this application for a guarantee along with the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin," the spokeswoman told reporters.

She added that presenting a "sustainable concept the future" was key to getting such a guarantee.

Air Berlin's CEO said on Wednesday that details of a request by the German airline for loan guarantees from two German states are "confidential". (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.