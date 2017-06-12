FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German gov't decision on Air Berlin support to take weeks, months - EconMin
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 12, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 2 months ago

German gov't decision on Air Berlin support to take weeks, months - EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry on Monday said it would take time for the federal government and two state governments to evaluate Air Berlin's request for state loan guarantees.

"The process is underway. Now the formal paperwork must be submitted," spokeswoman Beate Baron told a regular government news conference. "The review will take several weeks and months. It depends on how quickly the documents are submitted, and how comprehensive they are."

The German federal government stepped in on Friday, a day after Air Berlin said it had asked the states of Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) to consider loan guarantees. It said any support would be contingent on a sustainable business model for the struggling airline. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.