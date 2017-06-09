Germany says backing Air Berlin depends on sustainable business model

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - The German government on Friday said it was evaluating Air Berlin's request for state loan guarantees with two regional governments, noting any support would be contingent upon a sustainable business model for the struggling airline.

The federal government stepped in a day after Air Berlin said it had made a request to the states of Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) to consider loan guarantees.

Most of loss-making Air Berlin's roughly 8,000 German staff are located in Berlin and NRW.

Air Berlin's request comes amid signs of waning support from Etihad Airways, its biggest shareholder.