IAG among bidders for Air Berlin - sources

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG has joined the field of bidders for parts or all of insolvent German airline Air Berlin, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

It could not immediately be learned what parts of Air Berlin IAG has bid for.

Lufthansa and several other parties had put in bids for parts of Air Berlin by the deadline of Friday set by the administrator of the insolvent airline.

IAG declined to comment, while officials at Air Berlin were not immediately available to comment.