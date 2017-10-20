Eurowings offers stranded Air Berlin travellers discounts

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget airline Eurowings will offer steep discounts to holidaymakers left stranded abroad after insolvent Air Berlin stops flying next week, Eurowings’ chief executive said on Friday.

Air Berlin filed for insolvency in August and has said its flights will cease by Oct. 28 at the latest.

Lufthansa has agreed to take over 81 of Air Berlin’s roughly 130 planes in a 210 million euro ($248 million) deal to cement its position in Germany and expand Eurowings.

Thorsten Dirks, Eurowings chief executive, said on Friday holidaymakers who were due to return home on an Air Berlin flight between Oct. 28 and Nov. 15 may be able to get a Eurowings ticket home at half the normal price.

“We will fly these people back, so long as we have enough capacity,” Dirks told journalists.

The offer only applies to tickets to destinations outside Germany that were booked before Air Berlin filed for insolvency.

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas called on Lufthansa this week to accept Air Berlin tickets on routes it was taking over from the insolvent airline as part of its deal to buy planes.

“It should be in Lufthansa’s own interest to be accommodating toward customers and accept Air Berlin tickets,” he told Funke Mediengruppe on Thursday.