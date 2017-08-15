Easyjet part of talks for Air Berlin assets - source

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Easyjet is in talks to buy assets from insolvent Air Berlin, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the talks centred on the German airline’s slots.

“The goal has been to keep out Ryanair,” the person said in reference to negotiations.

Easyjet declined to comment.

The German government had said earlier that Air Berlin was in talks with Lufthansa and another airline, which it did not name. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Addtional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Madeline Chambers)