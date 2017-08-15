German govt loan to Air Berlin to ensure flights for 3 months

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A German government bridging loan for insolvent Air Berlin should be enough to ensure flights for three months, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday, adding that the loans would be paid back from proceeds of asset sales.

“We assume that Air Berlin’s airport slots... can be marketed and sold and we assume that the loan can be paid back,” she told journalists during a news conference.

Zypries added that the 150-million-euro ($176 million) would not only ensure that flights continue for a period of three months but would also secure the positions of the airline’s 7,200 employees in Germany.

She said that talks between Air Berlin and Lufthansa to take over parts of the insolvent company’s business are promising and a deal should be announced in the coming months.