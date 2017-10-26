Air Berlin finds buyer for maintenance unit

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Air Berlin will sell its maintenance unit to a consortium, saving at least 300 jobs, the insolvent German airline said on Thursday.

Family-owned Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak will sign the contract this week, it said. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Zeitfracht is also buying Air Berlin’s cargo marketing unit.

Around 550 maintenance employees who are not being taken on directly by the new owners will have access to a transfer company to help them find new work, Air Berlin said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)