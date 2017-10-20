FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO
October 20, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in a day

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Talks over Air Berlin’s remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier’s creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

Air Berlin filed for insolvency in August and is being carved up among several buyers.

Lufthansa has already agreed to buy large parts of Air Berlin. Talks with other possible buyers including Britain’s easyJet are continuing. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)

