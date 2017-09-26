FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa board approves plans to grow Eurowings
September 26, 2017

Lufthansa board approves plans to grow Eurowings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s supervisory board has approved plans by the airline to invest in up to 61 additional planes for its Eurowings budget arm, seeking to fill the gap left by insolvent German rival Air Berlin .

The investment in purchasing and leasing 41 A320 single aisle jets and 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes will total around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) and is partly dependent on a successful conclusion of talks to take over assets from Air Berlin, Lufthansa said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8479 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
