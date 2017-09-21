Lufthansa, others set to pick up Air Berlin assets - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is set to pick up a large part of insolvent rival Air Berlin, with easyJet also still in the running for assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Air Berlin’s creditors met on Thursday to discuss offers for Germany’s second largest airline and agreed the carve-up, the sources said.

Creditors will hold exclusive negotiations with Lufthansa, whose CEO said it was interested in short-haul operations with up to 78 planes, until October 12, the sources said.

Other assets will go to easyJet and possibly Condor, the sources said.