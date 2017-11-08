FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to rule on easyJet, Air Berlin deal by Dec. 12
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
The Body Trade
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Markets
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 8, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in an hour

EU regulators to rule on easyJet, Air Berlin deal by Dec. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will rule by Dec. 12 whether to allow British budget carrier easyJet to acquire parts of failed German airline Air Berlin’s , the European Commission said on Wednesday.

EasyJet filed for approval on Tuesday, according to the EU competition authority’s website. The regulator can either clear the deal with or without demanding concessions or open a full-scale investigation of about four months if it has major concerns.

The deal includes easyJet taking on some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport in the German capital, covering leases for up to 23 A320 aircraft and around 1,000 of its pilots and cabin crew.

The Commission is also reviewing Lufthansa’s planned purchase of other parts of Air Berlin, with a decision due by Dec. 7. Lufthansa is expected to offer concessions, with the decision then likely to be extended by 10 working days. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.