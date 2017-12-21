Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The fleet of Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings will rise by 33 planes after the European Commission approved a deal for the German group to buy LGW, a unit of insolvent carrier Air Berlin.

The acquisition will see 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and 13 Airbus A320 aircraft join Eurowings, while all LGW employees will move across too, Lufthansa said in a statement on Thursday.

The formal closing of the deal is expected in January, it added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)