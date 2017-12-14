Ryanair says will review Niki's slots ‍​

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Irish low cost carrier Ryanair said will look into how much use it can make of insolvent carrier’s Niki’s take-off and landing slots, although there may not be enough for it to start up operations in Berlin Tegel.

Ryanair had applied for slots at Berlin Tegel following the collapse of Niki parent Air Berlin, but those went mainly to easyJet, which is buying some Air Berlin operations.

Ryanair has said it would like slots that would enable it to have 9 or 10 aircraft based at individual German airports.

“At first look, Niki’s Tegel slot portfolio would be woefully inadequate to support a nine-aircraft base but we will review the utility of Niki’s slots as their availability becomes clearer,” Ryanair said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)