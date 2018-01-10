Austria says in talks with all parties over Niki

VIENNA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Austria is in talks with all parties involved in the insolvency of Air Berlin unit Niki but will not comment further on those discussions for the time being, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

The administrator of Niki said on Tuesday he would press ahead with an agreed sale of the insolvent Austrian airline to British Airways owner IAG after a German court ruling fanned concern that the deal could unravel.

“Yes we are in talks with the various players but we will definitely deepen these discussions before we comment to the media,” Kurz told a news conference, adding that Austria was interested in securing jobs in Austria and providing clarity for the airline’s staff quickly. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)