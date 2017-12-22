FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Niki administrators pick four bidders for final-stage talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Administrator corrects statement to say talks to continue with four bidders, not two)

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The administrators of Niki have picked four strategic bidders for final-stage talks over the insolvent Austrian airline’s assets, one of the administrators said on Friday.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that British Airways owner IAG was among them.

Former motor racing world champion Niki Lauda had said on Thursday that he had offered to buy Niki, a company he founded. A German newspaper had named tour operator Thomas Cook and Tuifly, the airline of tour operator TUI among the remaining bidders.

A spokeswoman for Niki Lauda said on Friday she could not say whether Lauda was among the four remaining parties.

IAG declined to comment. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Paul Sandle; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

