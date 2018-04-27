S.Korea's Air Busan picks advisers for IPO this year

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Air Busan Co Ltd, a budget airline in which Asiana Airlines Inc owns a substantial stake, said on Friday it chose advisers for a planned initial public offering (IPO) this year.

The company has chosen Mirae Asset Daewoo and NH Investment & Securities to advise its planned IPO, Air Busan said in a statement.

Asiana owns a 46 percent stake in Air Busan, as of end-2017, according to an Air Busan filing. The budget carrier reported 2017 revenue of 561.7 billion won ($522.75 million) and operating profit of 34.5 billion won.