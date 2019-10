Oct 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Wednesday it had removed Boeing Co’s 737 MAX planes from flight schedules until Feb. 14, citing uncertainty about when the aircraft would be allowed to return to service.

Air Canada is the first North American airline to extend cancellation till February, as the grounding drags on longer than expected. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)