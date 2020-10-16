UPDATE 2-Air Canada CEO to retire in February as pandemic roils industry

(Adds comment from analyst, shareholder)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada’s president and chief executive officer, Calin Rovinescu, will retire next February after 11 years in the top job, the company said on Friday, as the carrier grapples with historic turmoil in the airline industry triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau will succeed Rovinescu upon his retirement, the airline said. (refini.tv/3k8aE5F)

One shareholder who spoke with Reuters said he did not expect Friday’s announcement.

“Wasn’t expecting that,” said the portfolio manager who holds Air Canada stock and spoke on condition of anonymity as he isn’t authorized to speak to media.

Still, Rovinescu’s retirement “is not entirely surprising,” given Rousseau’s Deputy CEO title awarded in 2018, RBC analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note, calling the succession, “well-telegraphed.”

Like carriers around the world, Canada’s largest airline has been slammed by strict travel restrictions and slumping passenger traffic during the pandemic, although the airline has raised around C$6 billion ($4.55 billion) of incremental liquidity.

“While COVID-19 has decimated the global airline industry, fortunately we entered the pandemic much healthier than almost any other airline in the world as a result of our strong balance sheet, track record and engaged workforce,” Rovinescu said in a statement.

Rovinescu has served as an outspoken advocate to secure aid from the Canadian government for the country’s airline industry, although no specific package has yet been announced. He has also pushed the government to ease travel restrictions that have hobbled the carrier’s international traffic.

Rovinescu also led the company through a deal to acquire Canadian leisure group Transat A.T., which still pends approval from regulators.

Air Canada shares rose 8 cents to C$15.60 in morning trade in Toronto.