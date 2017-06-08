Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Seattle airport

SEATTLE, June 8 (Reuters) - An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.

The crew aboard the Bombardier Inc Dash 8 plane reported seeing light smoke inside the cabin on the plane's scheduled flight to Seattle from Calgary, and declared an emergency before landing at the airport, according to airport spokesman Perry Cooper.

All passengers were evacuated by the airport's fire department as a precaution, Cooper said, and no injuries were reported.

Airport crews were notified of the emergency about 15 minutes before landing, Cooper said.

He added that the cause of the smoke is under investigation. He declined to say how many passengers were evacuated.

The Dash 8 is a short- and medium-range turboprop plane which can carry between 37 and 86 people, depending on the model, according to Bombardier's website. (Reporting by Tom James; Editing by Patrick Enright and Bill Rigby)