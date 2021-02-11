Canada approves Air Canada purchase of Transat, with conditions

OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Air Canada’s purchase of troubled rival Transat At Inc, subject to a number of conditions, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.
The deal still needs approval from European regulators. In a statement, Alghabra said the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in the decision, given that Air Transat had already made clear a slump in travel was hitting its finances.
Reporting by David Ljunggren
