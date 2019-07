Air Canada adjusted quarterly profit jumps 86%

July 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Tuesday reported an 86% jump in adjusted quarterly profit as the carrier flew more passengers at higher fares, and benefited from a busy travel season.

The Montreal-based company’s adjusted net income rose to C$240 million ($182 million), or 88 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$129 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to C$4.76 billion from C$4.33 billion. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)