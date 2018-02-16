FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

Air Canada posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Friday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when the company took a charge of C$91 million.

The Montreal-based company reported net income of C$8 million ($6.4 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$179 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 11.5 percent to C$3.82 billion. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

