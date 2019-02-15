Company News
February 15, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air Canada reports quarterly loss

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Friday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a surge in fuel costs.

Canada’s largest airline reported a loss of C$231 million ($173.87 million), or 85 Canadian cents, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a profit of C$8 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s operating revenue rose to C$4.25 billion from C$3.82 billion.

$1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru

