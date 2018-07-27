UPDATE 1-Air Canada profit beats estimates on strong travel demand

(Compares with estimates, adds details)

July 27 (Reuters) - Air Canada reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as the carrier benefited from robust travel demand and higher fares.

Canada’s largest airline said second-quarter traffic rose 8.2 percent and passenger revenue per available seat mile, a key revenue measure for airlines, increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

Despite rising passenger traffic, airlines are raising fares to offset rising fuel costs, which is eating into margins.

Air Canada’s operating expenses rose 13.5 percent and cost per available seat mile - a measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger - climbed 5.6 percent.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 Canadian cents per share, while analysts’ on average had estimated a gain of 28 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Montreal-based company reported a loss of C$77 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$311 million, or C$1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The loss in the latest quarter included a charge of $186 million on the sale of assets and losses on foreign exchange of $25 million.

Operating revenue rose 10.8 percent to C$4.33 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)