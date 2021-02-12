Air Canada 'encouraged' by government aid talks after C$4.65 billion loss

(Reuters) - Air Canada on Friday said it was encouraged by talks with the government over a funding deal after a drop in bookings due to the coronavirus crisis caused its biggest annual loss in at least 19 years.

An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 Max airplane is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Airlines have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis that has led people to avoid air travel, resulting in billions of dollars in losses for the sector and thousands of job losses.

Air Canada, which last year cut more than 50% of its workforce, or 20,000 jobs, has been negotiating with the Liberal government since November for aid to support jobs.

“I am very encouraged by the constructive nature of discussions that we have had with the Government of Canada...I am more optimistic on this front for the first time,” Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu said on Friday, a day after Canada approved the carrier’s purchase of rival Transat A.T.

There can, however, be no assurance that the discussions will lead to definitive agreements with the Canadian government, the company said.

Air Canada cut an additional 1,700 jobs in January and said it was seeking to further reduce its costs as demand for air travel remains weak.

The company said it plans to reduce its first-quarter capacity by about 85% compared with a year earlier, and projects quarterly net cash burn between C$1.35 billion and C$1.53 billion. Air Canada’s fourth-quarter cash burn stood at C$1.38 billion.

The company’s net loss for 2020 was C$4.65 billion ($3.65 billion), or C$16.47 per share, compared with a profit of C$1.48 billion, or C$5.44 per share.

Full-year operating revenue plunged 70% to C$5.83 billion.

($1 = 1.2737 Canadian dollars)