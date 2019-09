PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM has made an offer to take over assets from bankrupt airline Aigle Azur, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.

Air France-KLM “confirms that it has made an offer”, a spokesman for the group said. The company did not specify whether it had bid for all or part of the carrier. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Edmund Blair)