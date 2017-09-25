Air France KLM to launch Brazil hub, sees signs of recovery

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air France KLM SA has teamed up with peer Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA to launch a hub in Brazil’s northeastern region, as signs of a recovery in travel demand in the South American country are gradually materializing.

Air France KLM and Gol said the new hub will be located in the city of Fortaleza, from where the French-Dutch giant carrier will operate five flights a week, executives said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.