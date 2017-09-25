FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France KLM to launch Brazil hub, sees signs of recovery
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 25 days ago

Air France KLM to launch Brazil hub, sees signs of recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air France KLM SA has teamed up with peer Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA to launch a hub in Brazil’s northeastern region, as signs of a recovery in travel demand in the South American country are gradually materializing.

Air France KLM and Gol said the new hub will be located in the city of Fortaleza, from where the French-Dutch giant carrier will operate five flights a week, executives said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.