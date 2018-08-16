RPT-France to back Ben Smith as new Air France-KLM CEO - source

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The French government will support the appointment of Air Canada executive Ben Smith as the chief executive of Air France-KLM, a government source said on Thursday.

The nomination of Smith, 46, is expected to be proposed to a board meeting later in the day. The plan has already drawn criticism from Air France unions, which objected to the appointment of a non-French national as group CEO. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Richard Lough)