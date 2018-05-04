FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 4, 2018 / 5:53 PM / in an hour

Air France-KLM must find its own way out of crisis, French govt says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - The French government on Friday said it was up to the board of Air France-KLM to determine how the airline extricates itself from a “crisis” after its chief executive announced his resignation over a pay dispute with trade unions.

The French state is the biggest shareholder in Air France-KLM.

“It is up to the board to define how the company get itself out of this current crisis,” the French finance and transport ministries said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Richard Lough. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.